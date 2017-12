BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Corp Announces Pricing Of Tack-On Offering Of 5.875 Pct Senior Notes Due 2025

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp:

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF TACK-ON OFFERING OF 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP - TO SELL $250 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS - TO SELL AT ISSUE PRICE OF $1,000 PER $1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT PLUS ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST FROM NOV 24 IN RELATION TO OFFERING

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP - OFFERING HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $200 MILLION

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP - ESTIMATES THAT GROSS PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NEW NOTES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NEW NOTES TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT