BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp
* Platform Specialty Products corporation announces third quarter of 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24
* Q3 sales $904 million versus I/B/E/S view $912.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Platform Specialty Products Corp - reaffirming full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $810 million to $830 million