Dec 13 (Reuters) - Platinum Asia Investments Ltd:

* ‍PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS INVESTMENT IN PLATINUM ASIA INVESTMENTS​

* PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ENTERS DEAL WITH TAYLOR COLLISON TO SELL UP TO 20 MILLION PIML'S SHARES IN PAI AT $1.22 PER SHARE