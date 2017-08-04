FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd Waterberg project joint venture advances
August 4, 2017 / 12:38 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd Waterberg project joint venture advances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd Waterberg project joint venture advances

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍ transfer of all waterberg prospecting rights has been approved by South African department of mineral resources​

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - company currently holds a 49.0% interest in mnombo

* Platinum Group Metals-Japan Oil, Gas And Metals National Corp completed their usd $20 million funding commitment, their interest can be vested in Jv Co​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

