Sept 25 (Reuters) - Plato Capital Limited

* Plato Capital Limited (Signing Of Non-legally Binding Investment Term Sheet For Joint Venture In Airasia (China)

* Agreement ‍in relation to setting up of a joint venture to establish a low-cost airline in China to be known as AirAsia (China)​

* Entered into a non-legally binding investment term sheet with AirAsia, Everbright Financial Investment Holdings and Oxley Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: