Jan 9 (Reuters) - PLATYNOWE INWESTYCJE SA:

* BUYS BACK 5.2 MILLION OWN SHARES REPRESENTING 26.47% OF CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* BEFORE TRANSACTION CO OWNED 0.21% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, NOW IT HOLDS 26.68% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)