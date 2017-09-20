FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Playmates Holdings comments on Toys "R" Us bankruptcy
#Bankruptcy News
September 20, 2017 / 8:58 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Playmates Holdings comments on Toys "R" Us bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Playmates Holdings Ltd

* Toys “R” Us stores around world to continue to operate as usual after petition

* As at date Ptl Group has account receivables exposure of about HK$31 million from toys “r” us

* TRU’s petition could affect collectability of account receivables exposure, as well as amount of co’s future sales to TRU

* Co not able to ascertain extent of impact petition might have on its performance from Toys R Us bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

