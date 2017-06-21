FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Plaza Centers announces details on disposal of Torun Plaza in Poland
June 21, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Plaza Centers announces details on disposal of Torun Plaza in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Plaza Centers NV:

* Details on disposal of Torun Plaza in Poland

* Signed non-binding letter of intent with investment fund regarding sale of Torun Plaza shopping and entertainment centre in Poland

* To receive circa 70 mln euros followed by additional payments up to max potential amount of 4 mln euros after additional earn out period

* Expected net proceeds to company, following repayment of related bank loan are estimated to be circa 27-29 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

