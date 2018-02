Feb 1 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail REIT:

* PLAZA RETAIL REIT PARTNERS WITH CANADIAN PENSION FUND TO INCREASE ITS INTERESTS AND RETURNS IN TWO MONCTON-AREA PLAZAS

* PLAZA RETAIL REIT - REIT'S INCREMENTAL GROSS INVESTMENT IS APPROXIMATELY $17.0 MILLION, AND ITS INCREMENTAL NET INVESTMENT IS APPROXIMATELY $5.6 MILLION