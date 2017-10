Aug 10 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail REIT:

* Plaza Retail REIT announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.096​

* Qtrly ‍AFFO per unit $0.088​

* Qtrly ‍NOI increased to $17.2 million, up 12.9 percent

* Qtrly ‍same-asset NOI was $14.6 million compared to $14.5 million for same period in prior year​