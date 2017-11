Nov 9 (Reuters) - PLDT Inc

* Consolidated core income in 9M2017 is 7 percent higher at 23.2 billion pesos‍​

* Full year guidance on core income raised to 22 billion‍​ pesos

* 9-mnth revenue 119.07 billion pesos versus 125.39 billion pesos​

* “Core net income for the full year is likely to come in broadly similar to last year’s level”‍​

* Revises FY EBITDA guidance to 68.0 billion pesos from 70.0 billion‍​ pesos