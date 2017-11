BRIEF-Pledpharma and Solasia enter license agreement on Pledox in Asia

Nov 20 (Reuters) - PLEDPHARMA AB (PUBL)

* PLEDPHARMA AND SOLASIA ENTER LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE PLEDOX® IN ASIA

* PLEDPHARMA AB (PUBL) - ‍SOLASIA WILL PAY UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES OF UP TO ABOUT USD 83 MILLION​

* PLEDPHARMA AB (PUBL) - ‍SOLASIA WILL PAY INDUSTRY STANDARD ROYALTY RATES ON SALES​

* PLEDPHARMA AB (PUBL) - ‍WILL ALSO FULLY FINANCE AN EXPANSION OF PHASE III PROGRAM FOR PLEDOX​

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS IS UP TO JPY 9.3 BILLION​

* ‍PHASE III STUDIES ANTICIPATED TO BE INITIATED END OF 2017 WITH TOP LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2020​