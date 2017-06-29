FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 29, 2017 / 9:51 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Plexure Group says co to be re-structured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Plexure Group Ltd:

* Plexure Group limited announces re-structure

* Company will be re-structured to include a separate professional services team as a self-sustaining business unit

* Re-Structure will result in 9 permanent and 6 contract staff leaving the company at the start of August 2017

* Reduction in operational headcount will have minimal impact on co's ability to meet its 2017 sales targets

* Re-structure will see co organised into 4 operational groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

