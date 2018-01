BRIEF-Plexus Corp Reports Q1 GAAP Loss Of $2.93 Per Share

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Plexus Corp:

* PLEXUS ANNOUNCES FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REPORTS Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $2.93

* Q1 REVENUE $677 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $685.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $670 MILLION TO $710 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68 TO $0.78

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82, REVENUE VIEW $693.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDES $3.59 PER SHARE OF TAX EXPENSE DUE TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT

* Q2 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES ANY ADDITIONAL IMPACT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* PROJECT FREE CASH FLOW FOR FISCAL 2018 TO EXCEED $100 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE CONTINUED SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH

* ANTICIPATE CONTINUED SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH

* EXPECT MARGINS TO BE UNDER PRESSURE IN CURRENT QUARTER DUE TO MULTIPLE PROGRAM RAMPS AND SEASONAL PAYROLL HEADWINDS