BRIEF-Plug Power posts qtrly loss per share of $0.18

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:
* Plug Power announces 2017 third quarter results
* Qtrly gross revenues of $61.4 million, increase of 250 percent from prior year
* Qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.18
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $55.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reconfirms FY revenue guidance of $130.0 million
* Reiterates bookings target for the year
* Expect higher than anticipated inventory build to take place in Q4
* Expect higher than anticipated inventory build to take place in Q4
* FY free cash flow forecast between $40 million-$45 million