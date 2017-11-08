FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Plug Power posts qtrly loss per share of $0.18
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Plug Power posts qtrly loss per share of $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* Plug Power announces 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly gross revenues of $61.4 million, increase of 250 percent from prior year‍​

* Qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.18

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $55.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reconfirms FY revenue guidance of $130.0 million

* Reiterates bookings target for the year

* Expect higher than anticipated inventory build to take place in Q4

* FY free cash flow forecast between $40 million-$45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.