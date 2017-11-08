BRIEF-Plug Power posts qtrly loss per share of $0.18

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* Plug Power announces 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly gross revenues of $61.4 million, increase of 250 percent from prior year‍​

* Qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.18

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share of $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $55.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reconfirms FY revenue guidance of $130.0 million

* Reiterates bookings target for the year

* Expect higher than anticipated inventory build to take place in Q4

