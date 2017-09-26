BRIEF-Pluristem receives positive feedback from FDA and EMA as co prepares for Phase III trial of PLX-PAD

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* Pluristem receives positive feedback from FDA and EMA as company prepares for Phase III trial of PLX-PAD to support recovery from hip fracture

* Pluristem- ‍ proposed Phase III trial will be double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial with about 180 patients enrolled in U.S. and Europe​

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Pluristem plans to use results of trial of PLX-PAD to achieve marketing approval in both U.S. And Europe

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - ‍plans to submit investigational new drug (IND) and clinical trial application (CTA) for trial in coming months​