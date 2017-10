Sept 27 (Reuters) - PLUS500 LTD:

* TRADING UPDATE

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT REVENUES AND PROFITS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍FURTHER DETAILS WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN COMPANY‘S SCHEDULED Q3 TRADING UPDATE WHICH WILL BE ISSUED ON 31 OCTOBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)