BRIEF-Plus500 Says ‍Will Wait For Conclusion Of Consultation Expected In Jan 2018

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* ‍PROVIDES AN UPDATE REGARDING RECENT STATEMENT BY ESMA, EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY​

* ‍WELCOMES ESMA STATEMENT AND STRONG REGULATORY FRAMEWORK THAT THIS WILL BRING TO INDUSTRY​

* ‍AS AT JANUARY 2017, PLUS500 REMOVED ITS BONUS SCHEMES FOR VAST MAJORITY OF ITS OPERATIONS​

* ‍WILL WAIT FOR CONCLUSION OF CONSULTATION EXPECTED IN JANUARY 2018 TO UNDERSTAND WHERE IT WILL NEED TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS BUSINESS MODEL​