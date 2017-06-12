FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PLX Pharma announces pricing of registered direct offering
June 12, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PLX Pharma announces pricing of registered direct offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Plx Pharma Inc

* PLX Pharma announces pricing of registered direct offering

* To use net proceeds from this offering, together with current cash resources, to advance aspertec 325 mg to market-readiness

* Pricing of registered direct offering of 2.65 million shares of common stock at an offering price per share of $6.875

* Also to use proceeds from offering, together with current cash resources, to fund technology transfer, commercial scale validation, manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

