BRIEF-PLX Pharma announces pricing of registered direct offering

June 12 (Reuters) - Plx Pharma Inc

* PLX Pharma announces pricing of registered direct offering

* To use net proceeds from this offering, together with current cash resources, to advance aspertec 325 mg to market-readiness

* Pricing of registered direct offering of 2.65 million shares of common stock at an offering price per share of $6.875

* Also to use proceeds from offering, together with current cash resources, to fund technology transfer, commercial scale validation, manufacturing