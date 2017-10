Aug 10 (Reuters) - Plx Pharma Inc

* Plx Pharma - ‍on Aug 9, co and its unit entered a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank​

* Plx Pharma - ‍under facility, co borrowed initial amount of $7.5 million, and will have right to borrow an additional $7.5 million on or before Dec 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vRM3vM) Further company coverage: