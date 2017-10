Oct 19 (Reuters) - Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc

* Plymouth Industrial REIT - ‍pricing of public offering of 1.8 million shares of 7.50 pct series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value/share​