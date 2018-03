March 1 (Reuters) - Pme African Infrastructure Opportunities Plc:

* PME AFRICAN INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITIES-CO BEEN NOTIFIED THAT QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY NOW DIRECTLY CONTROLS 9.3 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF $0.01 EACH IN CO

* ‍QIA NOW CONTROLS 37.69 PERCENT OF COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL.​