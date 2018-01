Jan 11 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc:

* PNC ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 1.500 PERCENT SENIOR BANK NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 23, 2018

* PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES - ANNOUNCED REDEMPTION ON JAN. 24, 2018 OF OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES DUE FEB. 23, 2018 ISSUED BY PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

* PNC FINANCIAL - REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE EQUAL TO $1,000 PER $1,000 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, PLUS ANY ACCRUED, UNPAID DISTRIBUTIONS TO JAN. 24, 2018