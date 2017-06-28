FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PNC Financial Services no objection to its capital plan
June 28, 2017 / 9:04 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services no objection to its capital plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC Financial services-‍capital plan included recommendation to increase quarterly dividend by 20 cents per share, or 36 percent, to 75 cents per share​

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - ‍capital plan also included share repurchase programs of up to $2.7 billion for four-quarter period​

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - new ‍programs include repurchases of up to $300 million related to employee benefit plans​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

