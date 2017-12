Dec 22 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc:

* WILL PROVIDE FOR EMPLOYEES IN DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION PLAN AN ADDITIONAL $1,500 TO THEIR EXISTING PENSION ACCOUNTS

* RAISE MINIMUM PAY RATE TO $15 AN HOUR BY END OF 2018

* PNC TO PROVIDE A $1,000 CASH PAYMENT TO ABOUT 47,500 EMPLOYEES IN Q1 OF 2018