BRIEF-PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for Q3
October 18, 2017 / 1:03 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc:

* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for Q3 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.90 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 revenue $216.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc - ‍net interest income for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 was $173.2 million, compared to $106.6 million for Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

