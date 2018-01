BRIEF-PNFP Reports Q4 Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $0.35

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc:

* PNFP REPORTS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.35 FOR 4Q 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS - ‍REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 WERE $211.2 MILLION, UP 75.8 PERCENT

* ‍EXCLUDING ITEMS, QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.97​

* PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 WAS $174.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $89.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94, REVENUE VIEW $224.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S