March 7 (Reuters) - Pnm Resources Inc:

* PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MILLION TERM LOAN - SEC FILING

* PNM RESOURCES INC - THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018