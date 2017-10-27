FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PNM Resources reports qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.92​
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 27, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-PNM Resources reports qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.92​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc

* PNM Resources reports third quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87 from continuing operations

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly ‍ongoing diluted EPS $0.93​

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.92​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PNM Resources Inc says ‍2017 earnings guidance affirmed​

* PNM Resources Inc - Qtrly preliminary electric operating revenues $419.9 million versus $400.4 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $411.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.