March 1 (Reuters) - Point Loma Resources Ltd:

* POINT LOMA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OIL & GAS ASSETS

* POINT LOMA RESOURCES - TO ACQUIRE OIL AND GAS ASSETS FROM A PRIVATE OIL AND GAS CO INVOLVED IN A RECEIVERSHIP PROCESS, EFFECTIVE DATE NOV 1, 2017​

* POINT LOMA RESOURCES - ‍ ACQUISITION HAS LIABILITY MANAGEMENT RATIO OF 3.4, MADE OF DEEMED ASSETS OF $11.5 MILLION, DEEMED LIABILITIES OF $3.4 MILLION​