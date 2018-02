Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pointer Telocation Ltd:

* POINTER TELOCATION LTD QTRLY REVENUES OF $78.2 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR‍​

* POINTER TELOCATION LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35

* POINTER TELOCATION LTD QTRLY FULLY DILUTED EPS BASED ON NON GAAP BASIS WAS $0.27 PER SHARE

* POINTER TELOCATION LTD QTRLY TOTAL SUBSCRIBERS REACHED 258,000, AN INCREASE OF 16% YEAR-OVER-YEAR‍​