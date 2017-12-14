BRIEF-Poland's BZ WBK ready to consider further takeovers - CEO

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA:

* The strategy of Poland’s third-largest lender Bank Zachodni WBK is based on organic growth but the bank is ready to consider further takeovers if such opportunities arise, the bank’s Chief Executive Michal Gajewski tells reporters

* BZ WBK said on Thursday it has signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank’s Polish assets for 1.29 billion zlotys ($362 million) to strengthen its position in the market

* Shares in BZ WBK rise by over 5 percent by 1026 GMT‍​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)