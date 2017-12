BRIEF-Poland's Colian Holding To Buy Lily O'Brien's

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Colian Holding SA:

* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY 100% STAKE IN LILY O‘BRIEN‘S HOLDING LIMITED (LOBH)

* SAYS THE TRANSACTION PRICE IS 33.8 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS THE PRICE CAN BE CHANGED AS RESULT OF CALCULATING LOBH‘S WORKING CAPITAL AND NET DEBT AS OF DEC 31, 2017

* SAYS WILL FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH OWN FUNDS

* SAYS WILL PROVIDE LOBH A FIVE-YEAR LOAN OF 0.7 MILLION EUROS AND 4.7 MILLION POUNDS FOR DEBT REPAYMENT

* SAYS THE SELLER IS CCIF HOLDING S. A.R.L., A PART OF CARLYLE CARDINAL IRELAND FUND, AND A GROUP OF LOBH‘S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)