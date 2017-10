Sept 15 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA

* SAYS SIGNS PRELIM DEAL TO BUY 100% IN OPERATOR OF MILA STORES FOR 350 MILLION ZLOTYS

* DEAL VALUE EXCLUDES CERTAIN REAL ESTATE ASSETS, WHICH WILL NOT BE ACQUIRED BY THE COMPANY