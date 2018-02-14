FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 9:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Poland's Handlowy says able to pay out dividend for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA:

* Handlowy Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Sikora says bank is able to pay out a dividend from 2017 net profit of 536 million zloty ($159 million)

* “At the end of 2017 we met all criteria regarding dividend payout without any limits, which allows us to maintain our long-term dividend policy,” Sikora told a news conference

* “The regulator does not recommend any dividend level, but the regulator’s policy is not to exceed previous year’s net profit in dividend payout,” Sikora said.

* “I would say that we are continuing a dividend policy, which allows us to pay out capital that we are unable to use up to the level recommended by the regulator,” he said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3691 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.