Feb 8 (Reuters) - MBANK:

* POLAND‘S MBANK CEO CEZARY STYPULKOWSKI SEES POSSIBILITY FOR THE BANK TO PAY OUT UP TO 20 PERCENT OF 2017 NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND‍​

* POLAND‘S MBANK CEO SAYS EXPECTS 2018 NET PROFIT TO BE HIGHER THAN 1.092 BILLION ZLOTY REPORTED IN 2017

* POLAND'S MBANK CEO SAYS EXPECTS 2019 NET PROFIT AT AROUND 1.3 BILLION ZLOTY ($381.02 million)