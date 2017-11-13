BRIEF-Poland's PKO has capacity to pay out dividend - deputy CEO

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP)

* The solid fundamentals of Poland’s top bank PKO BP likely give it the capacity to pay out a dividend, but the bank will follow the regulators recommendation with respect to a potential sharing of its profit, the bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Piotr Mazur tells reporters

* “PKO BP has very solid fundamentals. This indicates that we could share our profit with shareholders. Of course, our decision and recommendation will be in line with the guidelines from (the financial regulator) KNF,” he says

* “We hope that KNF is aware of this situation in the sector and perhaps will be more lenient in some areas,” he says ‍​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)