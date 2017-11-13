FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's PKO has capacity to pay out dividend - deputy CEO
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 11:38 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Poland's PKO has capacity to pay out dividend - deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP)

* The solid fundamentals of Poland’s top bank PKO BP likely give it the capacity to pay out a dividend, but the bank will follow the regulators recommendation with respect to a potential sharing of its profit, the bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Piotr Mazur tells reporters

* “PKO BP has very solid fundamentals. This indicates that we could share our profit with shareholders. Of course, our decision and recommendation will be in line with the guidelines from (the financial regulator) KNF,” he says

* “We hope that KNF is aware of this situation in the sector and perhaps will be more lenient in some areas,” he says ‍​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.