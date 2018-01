Jan 11 (Reuters) - Polar Capital Holdings Plc:

* SAYS END-DECEMBER AUM AT £11.7 BILLION COMPARED TO £9.3 BILLION AT END OF MARCH 2017​

* SAYS ‍AUM INCREASED BY £1.1BN IN QUARTER OF WHICH £597M WERE NET INFLOWS AND £507M RELATED TO MARKET MOVEMENT AND PERFORMANCE​

* SAYS ‍FINAL PERFORMANCE FEE PROFITS FOR YEAR ARE A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT ON LAST YEAR'S FIGURE​