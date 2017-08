June 14 (Reuters) - Polaris Capital Pcl

* Thailand stock exchange sent letter to co regarding to file of petition for business rehabilitation through central bankruptcy court by June 7

* Clarifies that co filed a petition for business rehabilitation with the central bankruptcy court on May 9, 2017

* Central bankruptcy court ordered co to reorganize and set up the company as the planner and approved the rehabilitation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: