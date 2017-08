BRIEF-Polaris expect full year sales volumes to be 3 to 3.2 mln tons

July 13 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp-

* Polaris announces Q2 2017 sales volumes, increased full year sales expectations, and new quarry and logistics management

* Polaris Materials Corp - ‍now expect full year sales volumes to be 3.0 to 3.2 million tons, a 0-5% increase from 2016​

* Polaris Materials - ‍current sales expectations for q3 2017 are in range of 1.0 to 1.15 million tons, consistent with our increased full year expectations​

* Polaris Materials Corp - ‍sales volumes in q2 2017 were 650,000 tons, an increase of 16% over q1 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: