BRIEF-Polaris Industries Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.49

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc:

* POLARIS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.00 TO $6.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q4 SALES $1.431 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.35 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ADJUSTED SALES FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IN RANGE OF UP 3% TO 5%

* ‍ NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE AT A GREATER THAN 15% COMPOUNDED ANNUAL GROWTH RATE THROUGH 2022 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.47

* ‍TOTAL 2017 DEALER INVENTORY WAS UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; ORV DEALER INVENTORY WAS DOWN 6%​

* ‍ NON-CASH $55 MILLION WRITE-DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AS A RESULT OF PASSING OF U.S. TAX REFORM BILL IN Q4 OF 2017​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.03, REVENUE VIEW $5.61 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ RECORDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS TOTALING $11 MILLION IN Q4 RELATED TO REALIGNING AND STREAMLINING CO'S SALES AND SERVICE GROUPS​