March 6 (Reuters) - Polaris Infrastructure Inc:

* POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE $15.6 MILLION VERSUS $15.7 MILLION