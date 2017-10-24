FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polaris Q3 earnings per share $1.28
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
October 24, 2017 / 10:08 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Polaris Q3 earnings per share $1.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc:

* Polaris reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.75 to $4.85

* Q3 sales $1.479 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion

* ‍adjusted sales for full year 2017 expected in range of up 18 pct to 19 pct​

* Polaris Industries - ‍north American unit retail sales were up 13 percent

* Polaris - for full year 2017, co has increased its sales guidance & expected earnings per share range from previously issued guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.