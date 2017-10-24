BRIEF-Polaris Q3 earnings per share $1.28

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc:

* Polaris reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.75 to $4.85

* Q3 sales $1.479 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion

* ‍adjusted sales for full year 2017 expected in range of up 18 pct to 19 pct​

* Polaris Industries - ‍north American unit retail sales were up 13 percent

* Polaris - for full year 2017, co has increased its sales guidance & expected earnings per share range from previously issued guidance​