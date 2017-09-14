BRIEF-PolarityTE enters securities purchase agreements for sale of $15.2 mln of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock

Sept 14 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc

* PolarityTE announces $15.2 mln above market private placement for strategic scale-up of commercial product and development of the Polarity Platform pipeline

* PolarityTE Inc - ‍preferred stock shall be convertible into company’s common stock at a conversion price of $27.50 per share​

* PolarityTE Inc - ‍entered into securities purchase agreements with investors for sale of $15.2 mln of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock​