Dec 8 (Reuters) - Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc

* Says unit PITCREW COREOPS CO., LTD. will transfer all business (except worker dispatching business and business in Ogaki City and Kyushu City) to unit PITCREW CO., LTD, effective Feb. 1, 2018

* Says PITCREW CO., LTD will merge with PITCREW X-LAB CO., LTD., effective Feb. 1, 2018

* Says PITCREW X-LAB CO., LTD. will be dissolved after merger

