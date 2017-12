Dec 14 (Reuters) - POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE SPA:

* HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY 4 PERCENT STAKE IN NANA BIANCA VIA CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 1.08 MILLION

* AGREEMENT‘S INTENTION IS ACCELERATING PROCESS OF DIGITALIZATION OF POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)