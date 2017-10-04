FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish Alior Bank plans to increase planned bond issue by 200 mln zlotys
October 4, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Polish Alior Bank plans to increase planned bond issue by 200 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA:

* Polish lender Alior Bank has decided to increase a planned bond issue by 200 million zlotys, to 600 million zlotys due to a significant demand from investors, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

* Alior said in September that it planned to issue up to 400 million zlotys in subordinated, unsecured, floating-rate 8-year bonds.

* Alior also said on Tuesday that the subordinated bond issue is the biggest in the bank’s history. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

