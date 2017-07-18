FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Polish Alior says plans to keep current strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA:

* Polish Alior Bank acting Chief Executive Officer Michal Chyczewski says plans to keep current strategy, but some "optimisation" of the strategy is possible in September.

* Chyczewski recently replaced as CEO Wojciech Sobieraj, the bank's founder.

* Chyczewski also says does not plan to change dividend policy, aims at Return On Equity (ROE) of 14 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

