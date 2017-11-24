BRIEF-Polish bank PKO may spend a quarter of 2017 profit on dividends

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski (PKO BP):

* Poland’s top bank PKO BP says it may pay out up to 25 percent of its 2017 net profit in dividends after taking into account the financial regulator’s new recommendations on dividends

* Poland’s financial market regulator KNF set new rules on Friday, which banks must meet before they can issue dividends for 2018

* “... the bank meets the requirements to pay out dividends of up to 25 percent of the net profit for 2017,” PKO said in a regulatory filing

* The bank did not pay a dividend from its 2016 net profit, on the regulator’s recommendation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Susan Fenton)