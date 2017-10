Oct 13 (Reuters) - KGHM:

* Poland’s KGHM, which is one of the world’s biggest copper and silver producers said on Friday that an accident at its Polish smelter will result in copper output fall by 14,000 tonnes.

* KGHM also said that it plans to resume production at the smelter on October 27.

* KGHM said in March that it saw its 2017 copper output at 549,000 tonnes. (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)